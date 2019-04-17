Study: Fake-smiling at work makes you drink more at home

A new study suggests that those who frequently force a smile at work may drink more when they are at home.

Research published in the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology finds a link between fake smiles on the job and increased drinking off the clock.

Scientists from Penn State and the University of Buffalo examined phone interviews conducted with 1,592 workers in the United States regarding their work stress.

The employees were asked how often they engaged in “surface acting” (faking a smile) and other factors such as how much control they feel they have on the job – and how often they drank after work.

One of the researchers, Penn State psychology professor Alicia Grandey, told Penn State News, “The relationship between surface acting and drinking after work was stronger for people who are impulsive or who lack personal control over behavior at work.”

Furthermore, Grandey said, “If you’re impulsive or constantly told how to do your job, it may be harder to rein in your emotions all day, and when you get home, you don’t have that self-control to stop after one drink.”