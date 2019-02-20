Study: Illinois among most “sinful” states

A new study ranking all 50 states on vices finds Illinois is the 8th most “sinful” state in the U.S. while Iowa is 45.

WalletHub reports that it compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions: anger/hatred, jealousy, excesses/vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

WalletHub examined dozens of subcategories including violent crimes, excessive drinking and gambling disorders.

The most sinful state is Nevada while the least is Vermont.

“The cost of state sins is something we have to share as a nation,” the report’s authors find.

Gambling alone costs the U.S. about $5 billion per year, while the country loses around $300 billion a year from smoking, according to the report.