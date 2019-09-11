Study: Lack of “economically attractive” men causing marriage decline

A new study finds fewer people are getting married due to a shortage of “economically attractive” men.

The study by Cornell University, conducted between 2012 and 2017, finds U.S. marriage rates have reached a 150-year low, KRON reports.

Researchers analyzed opposite-sex couples and found men who did not marry earned 58 percent less than those who did get married.

In order to be what the study classifies as “economically attractive,” one must have a bachelor’s degree or a stable job making at least $40,000 a year.

The study found large deficits in the supply of potential male spouses and that “one implication is that the unmarried may remain unmarried or marry less well‐suited partners,” KRON reports.