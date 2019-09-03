Study: More than 2 sodas daily can increase death risk

A new study suggests those who drink more than two soft drinks per day have a higher risk of dying than those who drink less than one per month.

The study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine tracked 450,000 people from 10 European countries for up to 19 years, finding that consumption of total, sugar-sweetened, and artificially sweetened soft drinks was positively associated with all causes of deaths.

Researchers concluded “the results are supportive of public health campaigns aimed at limiting the consumption of soft drinks.”

A connection was found between sugar-sweetened soft drinks and digestive disease deaths as well as between artificially sweetened soft drinks and circulatory disease deaths.

The study is believed to be “the largest to date to investigate the association between soft drink consumption and mortality,” according to a summary of the findings.

Researchers found further studies are needed to investigate the possible adverse health effects of artificial sweeteners.