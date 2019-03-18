Study: Women start turning into their moms at age 33

The results of a new British survey suggest daughters begin taking on the same attitudes and preferences as their mothers when they reach 33 years old.

By that age, women generally stop rebelling against – and start behaving like – their moms.

“Women said classic signs they were starting to behave like their mothers were watching the same TV shows as them, taking up the same hobbies and using the same expressions,” according to a report in The Daily Mail.

The data indicate a major triggering effect that changes women is motherhood, followed by physical signs of aging.

The survey suggests men start turning into their fathers at age 34.