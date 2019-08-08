Study: Your cat knows its name but is probably ignoring you

Researchers in Japan found that cats are able to distinguish their names from other random sounds.

So, if your cat does not respond to his or her name, the research suggests your cat is simply deciding to ignore you, according to CBS Philadelphia.

For the study, published in Scientific Reports, scientists tested cats in several experiments in each cat’s home and with its owner not insight.

Each cat was exposed to nouns of roughly the same accent and length as each cat’s name followed by each cat’s actual name, and the words were spoken both by a stranger and the owner.

Regardless of who was speaking, most of the cats reacted in some way such as moving their heads or perking up their ears when their names were spoken, CBS Philadelphia reports.

“This is the first experimental evidence showing cats’ ability to understand human verbal utterances,” the researchers wrote in the study.