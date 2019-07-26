Study: 28 percent of delivery drivers have eaten your food

A study finds 28 percent of delivery drivers have nibbled on a customer’s order before presenting the food to the customer.

The research by US Foods also found 21 percent of delivery customers said they have previously worried a driver had sampled their meal.

More than 4 out of 5 customers said tamper-proof packaging would bring them more peace of mind.

The survey was taken last May of 1,518 American adults who have used food delivery apps such as UberEats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Postmates.