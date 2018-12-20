Study: Americans are gaining more weight than usual

Americans are getting fatter according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Women's waists grew from 36.3 inches in 1999-2000, to 38.6 inches in 2015-2016.

Men's waists increased from 39 inches to 40.2 inches during the same period.

The report examined weight, height, waist circumference and body mass index of 45,000 Americans 20 and older.

One of the report's authors says Americans' average BMI is now almost 30, which is the cutoff for obesity.

According to the CDC, a normal or healthy BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9.

A BMI of 25 - 29.9 is considered overweight.