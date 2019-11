Generation Z may be the first generation to have grown up with cellphones and laptops. But that doesn't mean they'll do their holiday shopping online.

The young generation is less likely than Millennials and Generation X to shop online, according to a report from the NPD Group.

This is due in part to their lack of credit cards and funds. But also how they see shopping as a form of entertainment. They like to use the mall as a spot to hang out and grab a bite to eat.