Study: Iowa one of top 5 most dangerous states for young drivers

Iowa is one of the top 5 most dangerous states for young drivers, according to a new study.

In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week, which is Oct. 20 to 26, Safety.com analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine the most dangerous states for young drivers. Young drivers are defined as those between the ages of 15 and 20.

Safety.com studied data from 2017 that looked at the percentage of state traffic fatalities involving young drivers. The data factored in the percentage of the state's population that is between the ages of 15 and 20.

It found the top 5 most dangerous states by percentage are:

1. Rhode Island

2. Iowa

3. New Hampshire

4. Mississippi

5. Missouri

In Iowa, about 17 percent of traffic accident fatalities involve young drivers, who account for 8.32 percent of the population.

You can read the full report here.