Study: Smoking, drinking beyond first trimester increases risk of SIDS

Smoking and drinking while pregnant can greatly increase the risk for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

That is according to a new government-funded study, which included data from nearly 12,000 pregnancies.

The risk for SIDS increased nearly 12-fold for infants whose mothers smoked and drank beyond the first trimester.

There was also a general increase for SIDS if the mom only smoked or drank throughout their pregnancy.

This is compared to the babies who are not exposed to tobacco or alcohol while in the womb or whose mothers had quit early on in their pregnancy.

