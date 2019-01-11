Study: Those who skip doctor appointments may increase risk of early death

A new study suggests skipping doctor appointments may increase the risk of early death.

Researchers tracked over 800,000 adults living in Scotland. They found people with more health problems tended to miss more appointments with their general practitioner.

And those who skipped two or more appointments a year were more likely to die within the next 12 months than people who missed none.

Patients with mental health conditions who skipped appointments were even more likely to die within a year.