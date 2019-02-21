Study: U.S. has more overdose deaths than other wealthy nations

Some startling new statistics about the drug epidemic in this country.

The U.S. has more overdose deaths than any other wealthy nation according to a study from the University of Southern California.

It showed drug mortality has now doubled that of Finland and Sweden, the countries with the next highest death rates.

The overdose epidemic is also affecting Americans life expectancy.

Researchers say the U.S. has lost the most years of life from drug deaths than any other high-income country.

Drug overdose mortality is more than 27 times higher than in Italy and Japan (which have the lowest drug overdose death rates).

By 2013, drug overdose accounted for more than 12 percent and 8 percent of the average life expectancy gap for men and women ... between the US and other countries.