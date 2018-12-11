Study: Volunteering has several health benefits

One retiree from Utah is keeping his spirits up during the cold, winter months through volunteering.

Craig Provost sees benefits of volunteering through winter months.

Craig Provost goes to the NICU at a hospital in Salt Lake City several times a month. He cuddles newborn babies when their parents can't be there.

Provost says it helps him get out of the house. And experts say this type of volunteering doesn't just help the babies.

"It's definitely symbiotic," said Shannon Arnold, Physical Therapist. "It does a lot for the person that's holding but it also does a lot for the babies."

A Harvard study shows people who volunteer are not as lonely, depressed, or stressed. They're even rewarded physical health benefits like: lower blood pressure, improved heart health, and better memory skills.

Provost also volunteers with hospice patients at his church and in soup kitchens to stay socially connected during the winter.

