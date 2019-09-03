Study find link between early risk of death and soft drinks

A new European study finds regular and diet sodas are linked to an increased risk of early death.

Researchers followed nearly 452,000 people for 16 years.

Those who had at least two soft drinks per day were more likely to die especially from circulatory or digestive diseases.

That's compared to those who drank less than one per month.

There was no association between soft drink consumption and overall cancer death.

The participants in the study are from Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.