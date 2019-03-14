/ Study finds Los Angeles has the most aggressive drivers

If you've experienced drivers speeding or honking the horn, you're not alone.

A new study from Gas Buddy finds that Los Angeles has the most aggressive drivers in the United States.

The gas station search app analyzed data from its drives feature, specifically frequency of speeding, hard braking and acceleration.

The second most aggressive driving city is Philadelphia. Sacramento, Atlanta and San Francisco round out the top five.

Chicago ranks number 16 on the list.

Minneapolis is the least aggressive driving city in the U.S., ranking number 30 out of 30.

The study also finds that Friday is the most aggressive driving day of the week, while Wednesday is the least aggressive driving day of the week.