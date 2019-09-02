Study says people under 35 are happiest with their paychecks

A new study reveals that younger workers are happier with their paychecks.

American workers under 35-years-of-age are happier with their wages than individuals over the age of 55.

That's according to a business research organization, the Conference Board.

In 2018, the share of workers happy with their wages increased to more than 46%, up from 43% the previous year. Overall, nearly 54% of U.S. employees said they were happy with their jobs.

The group with the most enthusiastic about their compensation came from Millenials and Gen-Z workers.