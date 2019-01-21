Study says popular coffee species going extinct

Enjoy your morning cup of coffee while it lasts.

New research shows 60% of coffee species found in the wild could soon go extinct. Researchers at Kew Royal Botanic Gardens in the U-K warn climate change, deforestation, droughts, and plant diseases are putting the future of coffee at risk.

The study published in Science Advances says governments and commercial producers need to increase protection for coffee species and stockpile more seeds.

Fewer coffee crops mean coffee could cost more and taste worse.

Out of 124 types of wild coffee, 75 are at risk of extinction. About 35 of the 124 species grow in areas with no conservation protections. The most popular kind of coffee for commercial production, Arabica, is already on the endangered species list.