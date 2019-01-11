Study shows high-fiber diet is linked to lower risk of death and disease

A new report suggests people who eat high-fiber diets have a lower risk of death and chronic diseases.

A New Zealand researcher co-authored a report published Thursday in the Journal -- The Lancet. After looking at 40 years worth of studies and tests, he found that higher intakes of fiber reduced body weight, total cholesterol, and mortality.

There was also a drop in a range of diseases including heart disease, type two diabetes, and colorectal cancer. Dietary fiber includes plant-based carbohydrates like beans, whole-grain cereal, and seeds.