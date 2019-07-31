Study shows one in 10 senior adults is a binge drinker

Many American seniors are apparently abusing alcohol.

A new study finds one in 10 senior adults are abusing alcohol. (Pixabay)

A new study by New York University's School of Medicine and the Center for Drug Use and HIV/HCV Research found that one in 10 older adults report binge drinking.

Researchers say because this population is prone to other age-related issues, binge drinking is particularly dangerous. Things like an increased risk of falling or alcohol interacting with medication are possible.

Binge drinking is defined as five drinks or more on the same occasion for men and four drinks or more for women.

The study also found that among adults 65 years and older, men and people who use cannabis are more likely to binge drink.

The study was published Wednesday in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society.

