Study shows parents' attitudes about underage drinking may affect child's alcohol use

Parents' attitudes about underage drinking may affect their children's alcohol use.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a ban of alcohol advertising on city property. / (MGN)

A new Cambridge University study showed adolescents whose parents were more lenient about drinking were more likely to start drinking than their peers.

They also drank and got drunk more often.

Experts say if parents do not want their children to drink they need to be clear about the message they give out.

The study also found a mismatch between what children think is their parent's attitude towards them drinking and what the parent's attitude really is.