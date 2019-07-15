Study shows stricter gun laws are linked to fewer gun-related deaths in kids

Mon 12:19 PM, Jul 15, 2019

(NBC) - A new study reveals stricter gun laws are linked to fewer firearm-related deaths in kids.

Researchers with Children's National in Washington D.C. looked at data from over 21,000 youth who died from a gun injury.

They found a 4% drop in deaths for every 10 point increase in the strictness of state gun legislation.

States with long-standing laws requiring universal background checks for gun sales had 35% fewer gun deaths.

 