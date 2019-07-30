Study suggests heartburn drugs may cause allergies

A new study shows treating heartburn today could lead to allergies tomorrow.

Scientists discovered people who have been prescribed drugs like proton-pump inhibitors and H2 blockers also took more prescription anti-allergy medications.

The study's lead author says the allergies can come years after patients start taking stomach acid drugs.

She believes those medications may trigger immune responses by disrupting the stomach's delicate balance of acids and enzymes.

The study suggests it may be possible that reduced stomach acid allows undigested food to sneak out of the stomach, leading to the immune system seeing that food as a threat.

The correlation between the drugs and allergies was determined by analyzing health insurance data from more than 8 million people in Austria.

The study appeared in the journal Nature Communications.

