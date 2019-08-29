Study suggests waist size matters more than weight for women's risk of coronary artery disease

A new study suggests that waist size matters more than weight when assessing a woman's risk of coronary artery disease.

Researchers assess nearly 700 women living in Korea.

They found coronary artery disease was much more common in women with excess belly fat even if they had a normal BMI.

Experts say this is especially relevant for older women because menopause can change body fat distribution.