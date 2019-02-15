Subzero Wind Chills This Morning/More Snow This Weekend

Many of us feel nearly 50° colder or more than yesterday afternoon when we got close to 50°! Wind chills will range from -20° to -5° this morning and only improve to 5° this afternoon. Despite having the arctic air today, most of the snow will miss us to the south today, but that won't be the case this weekend. A widespread long duration, fluffy snow event is on the way late Saturday into Sunday. We will end up with 1"-4"+ over the area with heavier amounts NW of the QC. Since it's a long duration event with light winds a First Alert Day isn't likely, plus with many places closed on Monday travel will be much less impacted. Long range temperatures continue to trend below normal meaning additional snow chances are likely next week.