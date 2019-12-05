Subzero Wind Chills To Return Next Week

An arctic front will roll through the midwest next Monday and ushering in our next cold snap. Winds will pick up in wake of the passing front Monday afternoon. This will make it feel like zero or colder from Monday night all the way through Wednesday morning. Right now it does not appear this will be a big rain or snow maker in our area, so it won't be as cold as it could be with a fresh blanket of snow on the ground, but that could change. Bottom line, enjoy the warmth these next few days.