Sudlow Intermediate student injured participating in new phenomenon known as "super jump"

A Sudlow Intermediate School student was hurt participating in a new phenomenon known as “super jump,” according to Davenport Schools spokesperson Mike Vondran.

The incident happened at the school earlier this week after a physical education class. Vondran said a group of six to eight students took part in the stunt. According to Vondran, “super jump” is when a group of people throws another person into the air. The person who is thrown hopefully lands on their feet and is thrown higher into the air. The goal is each time the person is thrown, they will go higher and land on their feet.

Vondran said the second time the student was thrown into the air, he fell “funny” and broke his arm. The student was picked up by a parent and taken to the hospital where they underwent surgery for the broken arm.

Vondran told TV6 that school administration is aware of the new phenomenon and are working with students to raise awareness of its dangers.