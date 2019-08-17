Suicide awareness event teaches locals warning signs of mental illnesses to help save lives

The Two Rivers YMCA held a community event to help raise awareness about suicide and how to prevent it in Moline on Saturday.

Michi Lacefield, an intern at the YMCA, put on the event to do her part in trying to help reduce the number of suicides in the Quad Cities.

“This is a subject that’s touchy but needs to be touched,” said Lacefield. “We need to start being aware of this because it is becoming a huge epidemic.”

She came up with activities that community members could participate in that would help lift them up and feel like they aren’t alone.

During the “Tree of Life” activity, locals wrote on leaves to help paint a positive picture explaining the many reasons to stay alive.

Community members also “trashed their insecurities,” they wrote on a piece of paper, as well as participated in a “You’re Not Alone” activity.

Lacefield said that knowing the warning signs of mental illness can save someone’s life.

She said some common warning signs include isolation or sleeping more than normal. However, she said warning signs can look different for many individuals.

The event also involved a presentation explaining what local resources are available to help, which include Foster’s Voice, The Gray Matters, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.