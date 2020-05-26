Summer 2020 Outlook: Wetter Than Normal

The Climate Prediction Center released its summer outlook for rainfall and temperatures. The QC has equal chances for above or below normal temps, but heavier than normal rainfall. This will lead to higher soil moisture which will limit the chances for major heat waves (100 degrees or warmer), but also will increase our humidity. The last time we hit 100 or warmer in the QC was August 2nd, 2012! In face we've only been at 100 or warmer 17 times in the last 30 years with 10 of those in 2012 and 5 in 2011. So, while I can't say with 100% confidence, but I'm willing to bet we won't hit 100 this summer for the air temperature.

As far as rainfall goes. The CPC is suggesting we will see above normal rainfall this summer. The typical summer see just over 13" of rain. Last year we saw less than that leading to drought conditions which came on the heels of a very wet spring. So crops and farmers had it rough last year and it had been a tough start to this year too with a late season freeze.