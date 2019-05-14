Summer Returns This Week

A warm front will lift north through our area for the second half of this week. This will allow for heat and humidity to spread into our area by Thursday and Friday. This will likely result in highs in the mid to low 80s with our first noticeable bout with humidity. A few storms along and north of the front can't be ruled out late Thursday, but most of the active weather will stay to our north through Saturday.

A cold front will arrive Sunday bringing more typical May air back for next week along with shower and storm chances.