Summer Solstice (First Alert Weather Lab 5)

This year the summer solstice is on Saturday, June 20th at 4:43 PM.

The Earth's Northern and Southern Hemispheres have their fair share of receiving sunlight most directly, and now it's ours!

At the solstice, the sun is directly overhead at an imaginary line encircling the globe known as the Tropic of Cancer. The Tropic of Cancer is at 23.5 degrees north of the equator, and this is the greatest tilt the northern hemisphere will experience.

Here's a fun fact: At the June solstice, EVERYONE north of the equator has more than 12 hours of daylight!

In the Quad Cities on the summer solstice there will be just over 15 hours of daylight. A month before the summer solstice we had 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight. On July 20th, there will be about half an hour less of daylight.

The first full day of summer will be on Sunday, June 21st.