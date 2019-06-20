Summer arrives Friday morning!

The Summer solstice occurs at 10:54 a.m. Friday. This is when the sun's rays are shining directly above the Tropic of Cancer, or roughly 23.5 degrees north latitude. It's the farthest north direct sunlight gets all year and is why we have Summer in the northern hemisphere. It's actually the farthest away the sun is from earth during the year, as well. Winter is not the season of the most distance between us and the sun. Think of being inside a room and looking out a window. If two people walk by the window, one close and one person far away, you'll see the person farther away the longest. This is the same reason days are longer in Summer, and as a result we reap the rewards of longer daylight, and warmer temperatures in these months. Also, it's not the hottest day of the year. Our average high temps are the warmest in mid to late July. This is because over the next few weeks, even though daylight hours are shortening, we are still gaining more heat than we lose! And, because of slight changes in orbit, it's not always the longest day of the year. That can be ahead of or behind the solstice by a day or even a few days some years. Now, forget about all of these statistics and get out and enjoy the wonderful new season!