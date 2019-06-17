Summer day camps offer tax breaks for parents

The cost of summer camp for your kids could pay off come tax time.

Working parents could save around a thousand dollars per child -- up to two or more children -- depending on their income. That's the courtesy of the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

There are some conditions, however, overnight camps, do not qualify. But summer day camps do qualify.

Keep in mind that you must be working or actively seeking employment.

Children have to be younger than 13, and if there is a stay at home spouse, the credit won't kick in.

You can learn more about the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit by contacting a local Tax Professional, or by clicking here