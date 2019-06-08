Summer-like weather now, but get ready for a stretch of below normal temps during this upcoming week.

Summer-like weather now, but get ready as a few cold fronts bring a stretch of below normal temps this upcoming week.

Saturday will feature a plenty of sunshine, with a few late-day clouds arriving. A few showers will be possible Sunday, which will be the first of several below normal temperature days.

High temperatures will hold in the upper 70s on Sunday afternoon. Behind the first of two cold fronts, temperatures will hold in the lower 70s for highs on Monday. Morning lows will drop into the 50s.

Temperatures will try to moderate back into the upper 70s for highs on Tuesday, before the second...more stronger cold front arrives midweek. Highs will fall into the 60s in some spots by Thursday afternoon. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will average about 10°-15°degrees below normal across the area. The average highs during this upcoming week is in the lower 80s.

The good news during this cooler than average pattern, will be that the Gulf of Mexico will be shutdown for business. This means no heavy rain or severe weather is expected!

Looking at long range data, we will likely average below normal temps for most of June, but sadly it looks like the wetter than average pattern may return around mid-June, through the rest of the month.

Stay tuned!