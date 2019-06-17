Summer meal program for kids

Kids and teens who get free or reduced lunch during the school year can get free meals this summer. Families just need to know where to find them.

Just because school is out doesn't mean children can't get the same free or reduced-cost meals they rely on during the school year.

Any child 18-years-old and younger can eat free at designated sites across the country. The summer food service program, also known as the summer meals program, is a federally funded state-administered program.

Approved locations can be found in a variety of settings, including schools, parks, community centers, and churches.

In 2018, the summer food service program provided nutritious meals and snacks to more than 2 million children during summer vacation.

To find an approved location in your area click: here

You can also learn more about poverty and child hunger in the United States by clicking: here