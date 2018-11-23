Sunday: "First Alert Day" because of Heavy Snow and Wind potential

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted by the Quad Cities National Weather Service Office! Sunday is a FIRST ALERT DAY!!! Rain Sunday morning will turn to snow for many areas by the afternoon. There could be a brief change to sleet or freezing rain before a heavy wet snow starts to fall. With strong wind this will limit visibility and could take down tree branches and power lines. Not dialing in on exact accumulations yet (heavy snow bands probable, but EXACTLY where they lay out is yet to be determined) but some areas getting 6 inches or more is a strong possibility!

As the snow wraps up Sunday evening or Sunday night the strong winds will continues to blow in some much colder air. If we have a blanket of fresh snow on the ground it will keep thing much colder for much of next week. Be prepared for the storm by altering your travel plans. Make sure your car is ready for the snow and cold. Ensure that your wiper fluid is topped off, your gas tank is full, and you have some kind of survival accessories on board!

BOTTOM LINES: If you're a plow driver you're gonna be busy and make some money! If you're trying to fly through our part of the Midwest, pack some patience. If you're planning on driving Sunday - might want to leave Saturday or delay till Monday. Even leaving early Sunday, mostly if you have to go west, is ill-advised. Even if you have a survival kit in your car why risk it? Just think of the snow we had on March 24th of this year for an idea of how things will be Sunday afternoon and night!!! More details to come as we track this storm!

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

