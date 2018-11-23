Sunday's snowstorm impacting travel plans for some Motorists

It's not so much the rain that some Thanksgiving travelers are worried about

Sam Nelson and his girlfriend decided to hit the road early as they drive from the Quad Cities area to Minnesota.

"Driving in the rain is bad enough, but the snow and ice turns a six-hour trip into a twelve-hour trip real quick," says Nelson.

While the rain does lower visibility, some motorists say they'd rather take their chances with wet roads rather than icy ones.

Taylor Curran is making her way to Southern Illinois and says she plans to leave a lot earlier than she initially intended.

"I've been caught in a few snow storms so I think I'm going to play it safe than sorry," says Curran.

Others say they'll extend their stay in the Quad Cities

Blake Lehman and his family need to head back to South Dakota but he says they're in no hurry. "We're going to stay if the weather is that bad," Lehman told TV-6.

For those driving through, to or from the Quad Cities. Based on weather predictions, Sunday is the day to avoid the roads.