Sunny & Warmer Heading Into The Weekend

A gradual warming trend will take place starting tonight and continue through Sunday. This along with sunshine and gusty southwest winds will help temps warm from the 20s today to the 40s and 50s this weekend. Saturday will likely be the sunnier of the two days, but Sunday has the potential to be slightly warmer despite more clouds. We will have to enjoy this because next week looks to be messy with all types of precip possible and below normal temps as we round out the month of February.