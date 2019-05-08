Sunset Marina operator removing troubled 400 dock

It's the end of troubled dock 400. F3 Marina, the Milwaukee-based company that now operates Sunset Marina for the City of Rock Island announced Wednesday that it will be removing that section of dock.

According to a news release, the 400 Dock is one of the largest but also one of the oldest docks in the marina.

“The dock served its purpose beyond its years, and unfortunately we had to make the decision to no longer reserve slips on this dock for safety reasons,” said Denise Browning, General Manager of Sunset Marina.

In November, the dock was damaged in a snowstorm when it was twisted by high winds. In January, the dock was submerged due to the heavy snow causing further damage. Plans were to remove the dock after the ice melted, but then the river began to flood.

Now the flood has caused additional damage and the dock was moved to the north end of Lake Potter until water levels go down and is can be scrapped.

Once the flood waters recede, the operator has plans for repairs and improvements to get the marina in shape for the summer.

