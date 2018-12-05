Sunshine Returns This Afternoon/Cooler End Of Week

Flurries will end this morning prior to sunrise and sunshine will return this afternoon. Highs today will be as warm as they will be the rest of the week. A quick moving front will bring clouds and a shot of colder air for Thursday and Friday. The snow looks to stay to our southeast now, so it will be quiet front for the QCA. Highs will only reach the 20s the rest of the week which is around 10° below normal for early December. Long term we are looking to get back to normal by next week as our weather pattern remains very quiet leading to tons of sunshine.