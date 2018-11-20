Sunshine This Afternoon Through Thanksgiving Day/Rain & Snow Possible This Weekend

Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures are likely through Thanksgiving Day in the QCA. Thus, pre-Thanksgiving Day travel look great! Post Thanksgiving travel may get tricky in the midwest.

The first system will be a rain system Friday evening into Saturday morning. This should cause too many problems in our area. The more potentially problematic system is Sunday into Monday. It will bring rain changing over to snow by Monday morning. This is still a long way off, so the timing and track is likely to change. As of now this will be a time frame to watch if you're travelling Sunday.