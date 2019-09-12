Superintendent tells boy to cut his hair or wear a dress, grandma says

Randi Woodley is outraged after what she said a school superintendent told her grandson.

Some parents in Texas are outraged after they say the school board changed the dress code discriminating against African American boys. (Source: KETK/CNN)

"I will be here at every board meeting,” Woodley told the Tatum school board. “I will fight to get all of the rules changed."

Parents packed Monday night’s school board meeting, holding signs and demanding change after they claim students are being discriminated against.

“I was told that I needed to see the principal,” Woodley explained. “So, I went to the principal’s office, where she explained to me that my grandson’s hair was too long."

This all started when 4-year-old Michael, also known as “Tink,” arrived at school to meet his teacher but was told his hair needed to change.

“And the superintendent then gave me three options,” Woodley said. “He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school. And when prompted, my grandson must say he’s a girl.”

Woodley points to what she believes is a problem in the school’s dress code that states "no ponytails, ducktails, rat-tails, male buns, or puff balls are allowed on male students."

It says the hair shouldn’t “extend past the top of a T-shirt collar.”

“My son came home, and said that, ‘Mom, I think there’s something wrong with my hair,’” parent Kambryn Cox said.

She’s another mother who is asking the school board to re-think the rules after her son Kellan was told his hair couldn't be in a ponytail.

“With my son's dreadlocks, sometimes they do fall in front of his face,” Cox said. “So I felt it would be easier to put his hair up, but then that's a problem."

Now with parents taking a stand, they hope this sends a message to their children.

“I teach him to be his own individual, and I don't think he should ever feel insecure," Cox stressed.

She and Woodley plan on fighting what they believe to be a gender and race issue.

"We shouldn't even be talking about this at any age because hair has nothing to do with learning," Woodley added.

When asked if the superintendent wanted to comment, he said, “Not yet.”

Copyright 2019 KETK via CNN. All rights reserved.