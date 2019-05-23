Supporters urge Gov. Reynolds to sign bill expanding medical marijuana law

There's a push to get Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign a bill into law that would expand Iowa's medical marijuana law.

A group of supporters showed up at the governor's office Thursday with a petition of more than 1500 signatures. They're asking Gov. Reynolds to support changes to the law that would allow more ailments to be treated with medical cannabis and that would change the THC level.

The bill would replace the 3 percent THC cap with a limit of 25g over 90 days. Supporters say this would allow the medical marijuana to be more effective while maintaining a responsible purchasing limit.

Physician assistants and advanced registered nurse practitioners would be able to certify patients. Currently, only doctors can certiy them.

And finally, the bill would change the definition of pain. The approved condition for "untreatable" pain would be changed to "severe or chronic pain." Supporters say this is an important distinction allowing doctors to be more confident in certifying.

The medical cannabis bill already passed the Iowa House and Senate. It is one of the last bills the governor has yet to sign or veto. She has until Monday to make a decision.

