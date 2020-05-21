Supreme Court: Circuit courts can return to normal June 1

The Illinois Supreme Court says the state’s courts can return to normal operations beginning June 1.

In Wednesday’s order, the high court leaves to the chief judges of the state’s 24 judicial circuits to implement plans for in-person hearings based on specific factors.

The justices urge social distancing measures remain in place and a way found to reduce the number of people physically present in court facilities.

The Supreme Court on March 17 ordered state judges to limit in-person proceedings to essential cases and delay other matters. The justices also ordered the shift of a sizable share of the courts’ business to videoconferencing platforms.