Surprise birthday parade held for 100-year-old veteran in Davenport

Saturday afternoon a surprise birthday parade was held for a resident at Senior Star retirement community in Davenport.

Bernie Bettini turned 100-years-old and parade-goers celebrated the centenarian with a drive-by surprise.

Bettini is a World War II veteran, who served in the United States Coast Guard in New York.

In honor of her service, members of the Coast Guard surprised Bettini by bringing a boat to the parade.

She was excited, waving as a host of family, friends, and fellow veterans cheered her on.

On turning 100, Bettini said, "I can't believe it. I'm kinda numb. I can't believe it what can I say? it wasn't my doing."

Bettini said she looks forward to turning 101.