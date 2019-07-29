Surprise “city-killer” asteroid just missed hitting Earth

An asteroid between 187 feet and 427 feet in diameter zipped unnervingly close to Earth on Thursday, and astronomers did not see it until it was nearly here.

Luckily, the rock, which was traveling 15 miles a second, passed us harmlessly by.

Asteroid 2019 OK may be the largest space rock to pass by Earth so far this decade.

“It would have hit with over 30 times the energy of the atomic blast at Hiroshima,” Alan Duffy, a Swinburne University astronomy, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s a city-killer asteroid. But because it’s so small, it’s incredibly hard to see until right at the last minute.”

The asteroid came within 45,000 miles of our planet, less than the distance between the Earth and Moon.

“This is one of the closest approaches to Earth by an asteroid that we know of. And it’s a pretty large one,” Michael Brown, an associate professor at Monash University’s school of physics and astronomy told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s impressively close. I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet. It’s a pretty big deal.”