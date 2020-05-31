Surprise drive thru celebration for woman's 80th birthday

The line of cars was six blocks long as friends and families waited anxiously to wish happy birthday to a special lady. Donna Davison of Walcott turned 80 years-old yesterday and was surprised with a drive thru celebration. The line of vehicles included friends, family, firetrucks, and other members of the community. As they passed by they honked, waved, and wished Donna a happy birthday. For many years, Donna has been a volunteer and served as head of Walcott Day Festival.