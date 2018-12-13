Survey: 6 in 10 Americans say they saw no salary increase in 2018

Despite a strong economy and a hot labor market, 6 in 10 working Americans say they saw no salary increase in 2018.

That's according to a new survey from Bankrate.com.

The survey indicates the percentage of U.S. workers not seeing a pay boost is up 10 points for 2017 when 52% reported no salary increase.

Even so, only a quarter of employed Americans said they will look for better-paying jobs in the new year.

Lower-income households and older baby-boomers were the least likely group to see a pay increase or get a better-paying job in 2018.

Regardless of the pay data, the survey indicates 91% of working Americans have the same or greater confidence in the job market than a year ago.