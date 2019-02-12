Survey: More Americans have credit card debt than emergency savings

Almost a third of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings.

Cropped Photo: www.cafecredit.com / CC BY 2.0

According to an annual survey by BankRate.com, approximately 74 million Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings.

That's about 29% of Americans, the highest since the survey started in 2011.

Just 44% of American households have more emergency savings than credit card debt, a record low.

But almost half of Americans say that boosting emergency savings is a priority for them.

In a separate survey by BankRate last month, only 40% of Americans reported that they have enough savings to pay a $1,000 emergency expense.