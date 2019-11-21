Survey finds 3 in 10 workers are late to work once a month, reveals best excuses

(NBC) - A survey released Thursday morning finds nearly 3 in 10 workers say they are late to work at least once a month. That amounts to 28 percent of workers.
TrueBlue has released some laugh-out-loud actual excuses workers gave for arriving late to work.
Among them:
- "I thought it was a holiday because of the solar eclipse."
- "I thought today was Saturday." (It was Tuesday.)
- "There is a bear in my trash can, and I'm afraid to go outside."
Career experts say to avoid being late, you should:
- Get organized and lay everything out before you go to bed.
- Ask for a later start time or telecommute, if possible.
- Refuse to snooze.
- And don't make excuses. Be honest, own the late arrival and implement ways to avoid a repeat occurrence.